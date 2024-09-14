Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 436,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.2 days.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 17,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

