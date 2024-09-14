Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Barclays raised Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

