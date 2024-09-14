SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.