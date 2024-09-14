SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Boosted by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.6% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after buying an additional 310,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,131,000 after buying an additional 217,894 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

