SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 832,201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after buying an additional 296,017 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,999,000 after buying an additional 603,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

