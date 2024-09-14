SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $48.09 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

