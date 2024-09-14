SPDR Gold Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 259,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 162,785 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.74 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $238.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

