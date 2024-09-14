SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $124,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $238.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $238.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

