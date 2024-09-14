SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.55

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 1388426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $251,429,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after purchasing an additional 922,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,681,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 654,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

