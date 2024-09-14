SPACE ID (ID) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.39 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $239.98 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00260208 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.34496955 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $7,136,772.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.