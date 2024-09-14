Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) vs. DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Critical Contrast

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 1 5 14 0 2.65 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus price target of $31.53, suggesting a potential upside of 80.94%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Sound Group.

This table compares DoubleVerify and Sound Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $572.54 million 5.18 $71.47 million $0.38 45.86 Sound Group $316.83 million 0.03 $12.54 million $0.99 1.62

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 9.97% 5.70% 4.93% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Sound Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.