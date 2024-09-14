Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Short Interest Update

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Smartkem Trading Down 3.2 %

Smartkem stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Smartkem has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartkem

Smartkem Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smartkem stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartkem, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMTK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.35% of Smartkem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SmartKem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops materials and processes used to make organic thin-film (OTFT) transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronics. The company offers TRUFLEX semiconductor and dielectric inks, which uses low temperature printing processes to make transistors for the display industry.

