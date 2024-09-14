Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 97359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $936.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
