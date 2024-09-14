Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 97359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $936.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth $179,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.