Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.59% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 300.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PINK opened at $32.97 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.