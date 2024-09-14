SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.23 and its 200 day moving average is $263.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

