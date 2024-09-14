SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

