SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

