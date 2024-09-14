SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,785,000 after buying an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

