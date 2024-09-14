SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $235.88 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

