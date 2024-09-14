Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSIC remained flat at $11.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093. Silver Spike Investment has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silver Spike Investment had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.