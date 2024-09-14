Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Up 1.7%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

