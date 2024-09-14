Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,073,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $53,676,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,304,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO opened at $59.64 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $85.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

