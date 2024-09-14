Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Shares Down 1.2%

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.40 and last traded at C$12.14. Approximately 21,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 3,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.29.

Silex Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.65.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

