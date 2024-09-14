Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.900-11.520 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $91.14 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,109.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.