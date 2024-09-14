SigmaRoc’s (SRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock.

SigmaRoc Price Performance

LON:SRC opened at GBX 66.70 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.01. SigmaRoc has a 1-year low of GBX 42.61 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.70 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of £740.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,335.00 and a beta of 1.72.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

