Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 847,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,245.2 days.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

