Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 847,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,245.2 days.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $12.58.
About Sienna Senior Living
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.