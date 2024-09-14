Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.53. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 2,575,709 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

