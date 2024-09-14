Siacoin Price Hits $0.0043 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $248.06 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,832.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.49 or 0.00548996 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009545 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00110886 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00282326 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031076 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033462 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00080649 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
