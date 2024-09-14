Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.64

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 69474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 31,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 69.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.