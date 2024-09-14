Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Drops By 50.5%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Yatra Online Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.61 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

