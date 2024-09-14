Short Interest in XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Rises By 79.9%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the August 15th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

XWELL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XWEL opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. XWELL has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Get XWELL alerts:

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 67.56% and a negative net margin of 63.90%.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.