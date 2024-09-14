Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Decreases By 27.1%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.73 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

