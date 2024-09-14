Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Grows By 37.5%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

WINC stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:WINC Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

