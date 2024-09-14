Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Grows By 37.5%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
WINC stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.29.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
