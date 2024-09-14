Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Expands By 438.4%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, an increase of 438.4% from the August 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 95,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
