Short Interest in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Expands By 438.4%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, an increase of 438.4% from the August 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 95,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $224,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.