Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Increases By 39.4%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 852,330 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 37.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.
Vera Bradley Price Performance
Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 673,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,193. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Vera Bradley
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vera Bradley
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.