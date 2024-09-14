Short Interest in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Decreases By 63.3%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Toro worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. 44,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,599. Toro has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

Featured Stories

