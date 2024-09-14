Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Drops By 28.2%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.16 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.