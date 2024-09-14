Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Rises By 560.7%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 560.7% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

