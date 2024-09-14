Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Decreases By 50.0%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Up 12.8 %
STPGF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.
About Steppe Gold
