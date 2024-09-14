Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Decreases By 50.0%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 12.8 %

STPGF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

