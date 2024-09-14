Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Drops By 82.8%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SBOEF remained flat at $49.60 during midday trading on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
