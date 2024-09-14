Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Declines By 42.7%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sanlam Stock Down 0.9 %

SLLDY traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.81. 5,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.28. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.17.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Sanlam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.