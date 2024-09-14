Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Declines By 42.7%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sanlam Stock Down 0.9 %
SLLDY traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.81. 5,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.28. Sanlam has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$10.17.
Sanlam Company Profile
