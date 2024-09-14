Short Interest in Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Increases By 1,170.4%

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 1,170.4% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,017,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Stock Up 100.0 %
OTCMKTS SRMX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 302,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,056. Saddle Ranch Media has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saddle Ranch Media
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.