Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Increases By 85.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Rubis stock remained flat at C$33.55 during trading hours on Friday. Rubis has a 52-week low of C$20.95 and a 52-week high of C$36.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.94.

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

