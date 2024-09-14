Short Interest in Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Increases By 85.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Rubis Price Performance
Rubis stock remained flat at C$33.55 during trading hours on Friday. Rubis has a 52-week low of C$20.95 and a 52-week high of C$36.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.94.
Rubis Company Profile
