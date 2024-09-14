Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rises By 367.6%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 367.6% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.03. 22,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $124.70.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

