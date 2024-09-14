Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Decreases By 95.4%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of QBIEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 30,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,814. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.