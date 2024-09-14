Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Expands By 138.8%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.