Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Expands By 138.8%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 119,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,144,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

