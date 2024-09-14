Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Declines By 61.2%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of PURE remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.06.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

