Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Drops By 37.0%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PULM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

