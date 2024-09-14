Short Interest in Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Drops By 26.4%

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Planet Image International Price Performance

Shares of YIBO opened at $2.60 on Friday. Planet Image International has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

