Short Interest in Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Declines By 72.2%

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of PNSPF remained flat at C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pensana has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

