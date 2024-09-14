Short Interest in Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF) Declines By 72.2%

Pensana Plc (OTCMKTS:PNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Pensana Price Performance
Shares of PNSPF remained flat at C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pensana has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.
About Pensana
